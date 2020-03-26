Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Climbs 14.26% Today: Breaking Down The Root Causes

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) stock today? Its price is jumping 11.27 points, trading at $90.29 levels, and is up 14.26% from its previous close of $79.02. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1431631 contracts so far this session. DGX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.45 million shares, but with a 0.13 billion float and a 2.01% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DGX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $110.43 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 22.31% from where the DGX share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, the two-week RSI stands at 45.46. This figure suggests that DGX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DGX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 20.78% at this stage. This figure means that DGX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) would settle between $81.09/share to $83.15/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $76.94 mark, then the market for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $74.85 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.31. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo, assumed coverage of DGX assigning Underweight rating, according to their opinion released on January 08. Barclays analysts have lowered their rating of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) stock from Overweight to Equal Weight in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 07. Analysts at BofA/Merrill released an upgrade from Underperform to Neutral for the stock, in a research note that dated back to December 19.

DGX equity has an average rating of 2.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DGX stock price is currently trading at 11.36X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 12.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 37. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated current P/B ratio of 1.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.9.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 2.9% to hit $1.93 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 1.7% from $7.73 billion to a noteworthy $7.86 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 3.6% to hit $1.45 per share. For the fiscal year, DGX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 1.1% to hit $6.63 per share.