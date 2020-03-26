New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) Getting Lifted 67.21% Today — Here’s The Simple Explanation Why

What just happened? New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) stock value has climbed by nearly 67.21% or (0.82 points) to $2.04 from its previous close of $1.22. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 10397591 contracts so far this session. NYMT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 10.36 million shares, but with a 0 million float and a -19.21% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NYMT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.22 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 204.9% from where the NYMT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.0899 over a week and tumble down $-4.0599 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $6.47, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/18/19. The recent low of $0.9821 stood for a -68.47% since 03/24/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.81 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 32.37. This figure suggests that NYMT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NYMT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 7.85% at this stage. This figure means that NYMT share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) would settle between $1.41/share to $1.6/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.07 mark, then the market for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.92 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.4644. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Maxim Group lowered their recommendation on shares of NYMT from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 25. BofA/Merrill, analysts launched coverage of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 21. Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to August 06.

NYMT equity has an average rating of 2.63, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, NYMT stock price is currently trading at 1.54X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 1.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.2. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.5.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 129.8% to hit $64.4 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 126.5% from $127860 to a noteworthy $289550. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -9.5% to hit $0.19 per share. For the fiscal year, NYMT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 20.3% to hit $0.77 per share.