Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) Getting Lifted 12.19% Today — Here’s The Simple Explanation Why

What just happened? Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) stock value has climbed by nearly 12.19% or (2.42 points) to $22.23 from its previous close of $19.81. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 116451 contracts so far this session. CASH shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 346.5 thousand shares, but with a 0 million float and a 21.61% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CASH stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $37.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 69.82% from where the CASH share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.24 over a week and tumble down $-11.92 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $40, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/30/20. The recent low of $15.61 stood for a -44.44% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.81 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Meta Financial Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 39.56. This figure suggests that CASH stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CASH readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 31.7% at this stage. This figure means that CASH share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) would settle between $20.82/share to $21.82/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $18.92 mark, then the market for Meta Financial Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $18.02 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.61. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR lifted target price for shares of CASH but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on August 23. The price target has been raised from $35 to $38. B. Riley FBR analysts bumped their rating on Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on April 26. Analysts at B. Riley FBR lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to July 27.

CASH equity has an average rating of 1.75, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CASH stock price is currently trading at 5.22X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 7.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 9.4. Meta Financial Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.8.