Here’s Why PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) is up Big Today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT), which rose 4.68 points or 13.8% to trade at $38.59 as last check. The stock closed last session at $33.91 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 110840 contracts so far this session. PJT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 167.16 thousand shares, but with a 31.96 million float and a 35.32% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PJT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $57.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 48.56% from where the PJT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT), the company witnessed their stock rise $10.8 over a week and tumble down $-7.5 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $53.21, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/02/20. The recent low of $23.63 stood for a -27.47% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.41 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for PJT Partners Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 51.7. This figure suggests that PJT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PJT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 58.52% at this stage. This figure means that PJT share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) would settle between $35.29/share to $36.66/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $32.39 mark, then the market for PJT Partners Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $30.86 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 4.64. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Sandler O’Neill raised their recommendation on shares of PJT from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on July 31. BofA/Merrill analysts bumped their rating on PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 19. Analysts at Goldman, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 06.

PJT equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PJT stock price is currently trading at 9.6X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 45.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 9.8. PJT Partners Inc. current P/B ratio of 43.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.2.

PJT Partners Inc. (PJT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 23.5% to hit $169550, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 17% from $717640 to a noteworthy $839520. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, PJT Partners Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 85.7% to hit $0.52 per share. For the fiscal year, PJT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 27% to hit $3.06 per share.