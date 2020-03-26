Here’s Why ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is up Big Today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO), which rose 0.16 points or 12.81% to trade at $1.37 as last check. The stock closed last session at $1.21 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 126129 contracts so far this session. IO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 199.48 thousand shares, but with a 9.96 million float and a -16.55% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for IO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 283.21% from where the IO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.145 over a week and tumble down $-2.065 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $16.94, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/04/19. The recent low of $1.13 stood for a -91.94% since 09/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 3.79 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for ION Geophysical Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 26.47. This figure suggests that IO stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current IO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 11.02% at this stage. This figure means that IO share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) would settle between $1.3076/share to $1.4052/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.1312 mark, then the market for ION Geophysical Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.0524 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.1656. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Evercore ISI lowered their recommendation on shares of IO from Outperform to Underperform in their opinion released on March 09. Oppenheimer analysts have lowered their rating of ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) stock from Outperform to Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 02. Analysts at Janney, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to May 29.

IO equity has an average rating of 2.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 6.1% to hit $39.2 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2.7% from $174680 to a noteworthy $179470. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, ION Geophysical Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 50.7% to hit $-0.75 per share. For the fiscal year, IO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 36.4% to hit $-1.78 per share.