FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY): Why Its Shares Are Up 20.84 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) stock? Its price is jumping 0.25 points, trading at $1.45 levels, and is up 20.84% from its previous close of $1.2. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 349644 contracts so far this session. FPAY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 192.06 thousand shares, but with a 12.83 million float and a 8.53% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FPAY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.83 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 164.14% from where the FPAY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.16 over a week and tumble down $-1.51 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.22, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/02/20. The recent low of $0.78 stood for a -54.97% since 05/14/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.21 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for FlexShopper, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 40.05. This figure suggests that FPAY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FPAY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 18.37% at this stage. This figure means that FPAY share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY) would settle between $1.2666/share to $1.3332/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.1567 mark, then the market for FlexShopper, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.1134 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.0194. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets, assumed coverage of FPAY assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on April 10.

FPAY equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FPAY stock price is currently trading at 3.69X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.8. FlexShopper, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.8.

FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 12.2% to hit $25.5 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 23% from $88.79 million to a noteworthy $109190. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, FlexShopper, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 200% to hit $0.01 per share. For the fiscal year, FPAY’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 236.4% to hit $0.15 per share.