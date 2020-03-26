Domo, Inc. (DOMO) Climbs 14.24% Today: Breaking Down The Root Causes

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) stock today? Its price is jumping 1.39 points, trading at $11.15 levels, and is up 14.24% from its previous close of $9.76. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 192421 contracts so far this session. DOMO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 503.18 thousand shares, but with a 22.55 million float and a 8.32% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DOMO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $22.83 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 104.75% from where the DOMO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.67 over a week and tumble down $-11.16 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $43.9, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/27/19. The recent low of $7.62 stood for a -76.32% since 03/20/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Domo, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 35.6. This figure suggests that DOMO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DOMO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 23.23% at this stage. This figure means that DOMO share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Domo, Inc. (DOMO) would settle between $10.47/share to $11.19/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $9.12 mark, then the market for Domo, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $8.47 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.56. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Needham lifted target price for shares of DOMO but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on December 06. The price target has been raised from $34 to $35. Needham analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on September 06. The target price has been raised from $50 to $34. Analysts at Credit Suisse lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to September 06.

DOMO equity has an average rating of 2.14, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.