Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL): Why Its Shares Are Up 13.01 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) stock? Its price is jumping 0.57 points, trading at $4.95 levels, and is up 13.01% from its previous close of $4.38. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 314399 contracts so far this session. CNSL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 933.2 thousand shares, but with a 69.32 million float and a 10.05% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CNSL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.38 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 28.89% from where the CNSL share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 46.9. This figure suggests that CNSL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CNSL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 35.68% at this stage. This figure means that CNSL share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) would settle between $4.62/share to $4.87/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.16 mark, then the market for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.95 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.24. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo raised their recommendation on shares of CNSL from Market Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on April 26. Guggenheim analysts have lowered their rating of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) stock from Neutral to Sell in a separate flash note issued to investors on April 26. Analysts at Raymond James lowered the stock to a Outperform call from its previous Strong Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 19.

CNSL equity has an average rating of 3.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CNSL stock price is currently trading at 9.73X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20.3. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.3.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -3.5% to hit $325250, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -3.1% from $1.34 billion to a noteworthy $1.3 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 466.7% to hit $0.11 per share. For the fiscal year, CNSL’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 2150% to hit $0.45 per share.