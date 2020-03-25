Why Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) shares price is up 8.56% today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock? Its price is jumping 15.21 points, trading at $192.8 levels, and is up 8.56% from its previous close of $177.59. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 966250 contracts so far this session. ULTA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.17 million shares, but with a 54.64 million float and a 14.87% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ULTA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $240.96 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 24.98% from where the ULTA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), the company witnessed their stock rise $65.08 over a week and tumble down $-79.16 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $368.83, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/17/19. The recent low of $124.05 stood for a -47.73% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.63 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Ulta Beauty, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 44.14. This figure suggests that ULTA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ULTA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 34.48% at this stage. This figure means that ULTA share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) would settle between $186.48/share to $195.36/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $161.38 mark, then the market for Ulta Beauty, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $145.16 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 9.12. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup raised their recommendation on shares of ULTA from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on March 20. Nomura analysts bumped their rating on Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock from Reduce to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 06. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets, made their first call for the equity with a Market Perform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to February 04.

ULTA equity has an average rating of 2.24, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 29 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 12 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 17 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 17 analysts rated Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ULTA stock price is currently trading at 12.81X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 14.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.2. Ulta Beauty, Inc. current P/B ratio of 5.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.8.