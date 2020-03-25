Why U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) Stock Soared 20% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) stock? Its price is jumping 0.25 points, trading at $1.5 levels, and is up 20% from its previous close of $1.25. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1031343 contracts so far this session. SLCA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.16 million shares, but with a 68.41 million float and a 32.43% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SLCA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.73 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 148.67% from where the SLCA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.525 over a week and tumble down $-3.995 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $18.72, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/23/19. The recent low of $0.79 stood for a -91.99% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 3.03 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 33.41. This figure suggests that SLCA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SLCA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 13.33% at this stage. This figure means that SLCA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) would settle between $1.3567/share to $1.4633/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.1467 mark, then the market for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.0433 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.1251. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Barclays raised their recommendation on shares of SLCA from Underweight to Equal Weight in their opinion released on March 19. Tudor Pickering analysts have lowered their rating of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 11. Analysts at Evercore ISI lowered the stock to a Underperform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 09.

SLCA equity has an average rating of 2.75, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) as a buy or a strong buy while 4 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -7.5% to hit $328560, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -16% from $1.47 billion to a noteworthy $1.24 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -387.5% to hit $-0.39 per share. For the fiscal year, SLCA’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -137.5% to hit $-1.52 per share.