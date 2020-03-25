Why Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Stock Wiped Out -3.07% Today

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $102.12, the shares have already lost -3.24 points (-3.07% lower) from its previous close of $105.36. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 5222337 contracts so far this session. TXN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 6.42 million shares, but with a 0.93 billion float and a -0.74% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TXN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $131.44 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 28.71% from where the TXN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.83 over a week and tumble down $-16.96 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $135.7, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/22/20. The recent low of $93.09 stood for a -24.74% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Texas Instruments Incorporated, the two-week RSI stands at 44.18. This figure suggests that TXN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TXN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 37.83% at this stage. This figure means that TXN share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) would settle between $107.54/share to $109.72/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $101.32 mark, then the market for Texas Instruments Incorporated becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $97.28 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.71. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman lowered their recommendation on shares of TXN from Neutral to Sell in their opinion released on March 24. Oppenheimer analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on October 23. The target price has been raised from $140 to $120. Analysts at BofA/Merrill are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on October 23, they lifted price target for these shares to $140 from $150.

TXN equity has an average rating of 2.51, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 36 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 21 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 15 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 13 analysts rated Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TXN stock price is currently trading at 18.54X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 20.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20.9. Texas Instruments Incorporated current P/B ratio of 11 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -10.3% to hit $3.22 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -2.6% from $14.38 billion to a noteworthy $14.01 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Texas Instruments Incorporated is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -18.3% to hit $1.03 per share. For the fiscal year, TXN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -6.1% to hit $4.92 per share.