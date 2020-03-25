Why Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) shares price is up 13.29% today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) stock? Its price is jumping 3.22 points, trading at $27.44 levels, and is up 13.29% from its previous close of $24.22. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 153569 contracts so far this session. PATK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 219.53 thousand shares, but with a 22.46 million float and a -19.85% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PATK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $61.43 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 123.87% from where the PATK share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK), the company witnessed their stock rise $6.39 over a week and tumble down $-32.4 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $64.38, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/14/20. The recent low of $16.7 stood for a -57.38% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.35 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Patrick Industries, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 35.63. This figure suggests that PATK stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PATK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 19.07% at this stage. This figure means that PATK share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) would settle between $25.49/share to $26.76/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $22.17 mark, then the market for Patrick Industries, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $20.13 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.25. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill lifted target price for shares of PATK but were stick to Underperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on September 04. The price target has been raised from $51 to $36. BofA/Merrill analysts have lowered their rating of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) stock from Buy to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on April 26. Analysts at BofA/Merrill, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to March 26.

PATK equity has an average rating of 2.14, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PATK stock price is currently trading at 4.87X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 6.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.2. Patrick Industries, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.7.

Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -0.1% to hit $607810, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 1% from $2.34 billion to a noteworthy $2.36 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Patrick Industries, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 1.1% to hit $0.91 per share. For the fiscal year, PATK’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 13.2% to hit $4.36 per share.