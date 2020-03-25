Why Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) Stock Soared 11.29% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) stock? Its price is jumping 2.03 points, trading at $20.01 levels, and is up 11.29% from its previous close of $17.98. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 275435 contracts so far this session. HPP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.37 million shares, but with a 0.15 billion float and a -19.73% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for HPP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $40.86 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 104.2% from where the HPP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.67 over a week and tumble down $-15.42 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $38.81, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/18/20. The recent low of $16.14 stood for a -48.44% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.25 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 34.85. This figure suggests that HPP stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current HPP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 12.21% at this stage. This figure means that HPP share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) would settle between $18.34/share to $18.7/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $17.35 mark, then the market for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $16.72 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.94. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Mizuho, assumed coverage of HPP assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on February 04. Mizuho analysts bumped their rating on Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 15. Analysts at Goldman, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 08.

HPP equity has an average rating of 1.79, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 13 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 13 analysts rated Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, HPP stock price is currently trading at 33.11X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 64.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 15.6. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.6.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 15.4% to hit $203000, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 14.6% from $733740 to a noteworthy $840510. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 141.7% to hit $0.1 per share. For the fiscal year, HPP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 50% to hit $0.42 per share.