Why Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) Stock Popped More Than 12.62% Today

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $12.67, the shares have already added 1.42 points (12.62% higher) from its previous close of $11.25. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 150734 contracts so far this session. GSBD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 267.12 thousand shares, but with a 0 million float and a 4.07% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GSBD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $20.56 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 62.27% from where the GSBD share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD), the company witnessed their stock rise $4.56 over a week and tumble down $-7.56 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $22.5, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $8 stood for a -43.69% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.63 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 41.26. This figure suggests that GSBD stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GSBD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 26.68% at this stage. This figure means that GSBD share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) would settle between $12.19/share to $13.14/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $10.15 mark, then the market for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.06 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.24. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo raised their recommendation on shares of GSBD from Equal Weight to Overweight in their opinion released on March 25. Raymond James analysts have lowered their rating of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 24. Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered the stock to a Market Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to May 13.

GSBD equity has an average rating of 2.8, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, GSBD stock price is currently trading at 6.07X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 12.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.6.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -0.4% to hit $36.38 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 53.1% from $147260 to a noteworthy $225400. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -12.7% to hit $0.48 per share. For the fiscal year, GSBD’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -2.5% to hit $1.93 per share.