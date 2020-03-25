Why Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Shares Popped 13.53% Today

What just happened? Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) stock value has climbed by nearly 13.53% or (0.23 points) to $1.93 from its previous close of $1.7. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 172443 contracts so far this session. KODK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 320.27 thousand shares, but with a 14.78 million float and a -4.49% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for KODK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -48.19% from where the KODK share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Eastman Kodak Company, the two-week RSI stands at 36.37. This figure suggests that KODK stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current KODK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.5% at this stage. This figure means that KODK share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) would settle between $1.8067/share to $1.9133/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.6367 mark, then the market for Eastman Kodak Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.5733 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.0367. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Moving on, KODK stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 33.4. Eastman Kodak Company current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.1.