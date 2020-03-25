Why Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Stock Boomed Nearly 15.78% Today

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 15.78% or (0.1 points) to $0.75 from its previous close of $0.65. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1093957 contracts so far this session. CPG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.52 million shares, but with a 0.53 billion float and a -5.02% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CPG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $8.85 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1080% from where the CPG share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Crescent Point Energy Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 21.56. This figure suggests that CPG stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CPG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 7.85% at this stage. This figure means that CPG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) would settle between $0.6936/share to $0.7421/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.6033 mark, then the market for Crescent Point Energy Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.5615 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.0414. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Tudor Pickering lowered their recommendation on shares of CPG from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 25. BMO Capital Markets analysts have lowered their rating of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) stock from Outperform to Market Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 16. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets released an upgrade from Market Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to September 16.

CPG equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CPG stock price is currently trading at 4.03X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 81.9. Crescent Point Energy Corp. current P/B ratio of 0.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.5.