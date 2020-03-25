Why Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) Stock Boomed Nearly 12.04% Today

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 12.04% or (1.1 points) to $10.24 from its previous close of $9.14. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 149303 contracts so far this session. BCSF shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 340.36 thousand shares, but with a 0 million float and a -12.95% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BCSF stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $19.6 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 91.41% from where the BCSF share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.09 over a week and tumble down $-9.18 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $20.9, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/27/19. The recent low of $7.69 stood for a -51% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 32.09. This figure suggests that BCSF stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BCSF readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 10.82% at this stage. This figure means that BCSF share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) would settle between $10.45/share to $11.77/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $7.87 mark, then the market for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.61 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.42. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Keefe Bruyette lowered their recommendation on shares of BCSF from Outperform to Mkt Perform in their opinion released on January 27. Wells Fargo analysts have lowered their rating of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) stock from Equal Weight to Underweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 15. Analysts at JMP Securities, made their first call for the equity with a Mkt Perform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to April 24.

BCSF equity has an average rating of 2.43, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BCSF stock price is currently trading at 5.56X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 4.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10.4. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.1.