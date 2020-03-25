What May Have Pushed Camping Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) Up 22.6% Today

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) is 0.38 points higher today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has climbed by nearly 22.6% to $2.07 from its previous close of $1.69. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 782448 contracts so far this session. SIEN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 734.68 thousand shares, but with a 48.15 million float and a 3.05% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SIEN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $15.63 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 655.07% from where the SIEN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.71 over a week and tumble down $-2.77 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $9.96, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/26/19. The recent low of $1 stood for a -79.2% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.62 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Sientra, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 36.31. This figure suggests that SIEN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SIEN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 17.52% at this stage. This figure means that SIEN share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) would settle between $2.2367/share to $2.7833/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.1467 mark, then the market for Sientra, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.6033 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.09. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Maxim Group lifted target price for shares of SIEN but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on March 12. The price target has been raised from $12 to $8. William Blair analysts bumped their rating on Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 05. Analysts at Maxim Group are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on August 09, they lifted price target for these shares to $12 from $16.

SIEN equity has an average rating of 1.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SIEN stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 25.1. Sientra, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.3.

Sientra, Inc. (SIEN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 6.5% to hit $18.7 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 10.6% from $83.7 million to a noteworthy $92.58 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Sientra, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 47.3% to hit $-0.48 per share. For the fiscal year, SIEN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 39.5% to hit $-1.59 per share.