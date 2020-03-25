What May Have Pushed Camping Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) Up 15.51% Today

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) is 1.45 points higher today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has climbed by nearly 15.51% to $10.8 from its previous close of $9.35. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 222982 contracts so far this session. MOV shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 232.92 thousand shares, but with a 16.09 million float and a -16.22% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MOV stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $18 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 66.67% from where the MOV share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.56 over a week and tumble down $-4.58 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $40.21, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/28/19. The recent low of $8.12 stood for a -73.14% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.85 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Movado Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 39.3. This figure suggests that MOV stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MOV readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 18.72% at this stage. This figure means that MOV share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) would settle between $9.57/share to $9.79/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $9.12 mark, then the market for Movado Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $8.89 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.78. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cowen lowered their recommendation on shares of MOV from Outperform to Market Perform in their opinion released on August 29. Sidoti analysts bumped their rating on Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 22. Analysts at Sidoti lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to June 12.

MOV equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MOV stock price is currently trading at 5.95X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 3.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 21.8. Movado Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.1.

Movado Group, Inc. (MOV)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -7.2% to hit $185000, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2.3% from $679570 to a noteworthy $694920. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Movado Group, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -68.7% to hit $0.21 per share. For the fiscal year, MOV’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -39% to hit $1.63 per share.