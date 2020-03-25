What May Have Pushed Camping Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Up 10.92% Today

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is 7.36 points higher today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has climbed by nearly 10.92% to $74.79 from its previous close of $67.43. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2893596 contracts so far this session. BYND shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 9.87 million shares, but with a 50.05 million float and a 11.79% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BYND stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $97.88 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 30.87% from where the BYND share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Beyond Meat, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 42.75. This figure suggests that BYND stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BYND readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 35.53% at this stage. This figure means that BYND share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) would settle between $70.79/share to $74.14/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $63.04 mark, then the market for Beyond Meat, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $58.64 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 3.6. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill lowered their recommendation on shares of BYND from Neutral to Underperform in their opinion released on March 19. Argus, analysts launched coverage of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on March 04. Analysts at Bernstein are sticking to their Mkt Perform stance. However, on February 14, they lifted price target for these shares to $117 from $106.

BYND equity has an average rating of 2.76, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 18 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 11 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BYND stock price is currently trading at 91.87X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.8. Beyond Meat, Inc. current P/B ratio of 10.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.9.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 116.6% to hit $87.08 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 68.7% from $297900 to a noteworthy $502470. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Beyond Meat, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 64.3% to hit $-0.05 per share. For the fiscal year, BYND’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 200% to hit $0.29 per share.