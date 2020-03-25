How Far Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) Will Rise Today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) stock today? Its price is jumping 2.64 points, trading at $22.55 levels, and is up 13.26% from its previous close of $19.91. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 108711 contracts so far this session. RAVN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 175.25 thousand shares, but with a 0 million float and a -8.67% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RAVN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $33.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 48.56% from where the RAVN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN), the company witnessed their stock rise $5.07 over a week and tumble down $-7.81 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $40.26, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/04/19. The recent low of $16.01 stood for a -43.99% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.7 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Raven Industries, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 43.64. This figure suggests that RAVN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RAVN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 37.84% at this stage. This figure means that RAVN share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) would settle between $21.52/share to $23.12/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $18.18 mark, then the market for Raven Industries, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $16.45 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.24. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at National Securities raised their recommendation on shares of RAVN from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on March 25. Sidoti, analysts launched coverage of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on May 30. Analysts at Dougherty & Company released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to March 08.

RAVN equity has an average rating of 2.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, RAVN stock price is currently trading at 27.16X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 20.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20.3. Raven Industries, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.2.

Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -5.3% to hit $100340, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 5.8% from $382530 to a noteworthy $404830. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Raven Industries, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -36.1% to hit $0.23 per share. For the fiscal year, RAVN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -30.9% to hit $0.67 per share.