How Far IAA, Inc. (IAA) Will Rise Today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) stock today? Its price is jumping 3.13 points, trading at $31.27 levels, and is up 11.12% from its previous close of $28.14. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 282494 contracts so far this session. IAA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.14 million shares, but with a 0.13 billion float and a -2.76% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for IAA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $44.78 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 43.2% from where the IAA share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for IAA, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 39.02. This figure suggests that IAA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current IAA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 27.2% at this stage. This figure means that IAA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that IAA, Inc. (IAA) would settle between $30.12/share to $32.09/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $26.04 mark, then the market for IAA, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $23.93 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.39. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Northcoast raised their recommendation on shares of IAA from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on December 04. CJS Securities analysts have lowered their rating of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) stock from Market Outperform to Market Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 14. Analysts at Jefferies, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to July 31.

IAA equity has an average rating of 1.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 10 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, IAA stock price is currently trading at 15.01X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 19.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 33.4. IAA, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.1.