How Far Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Will Rise Today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) stock today? Its price is jumping 0.35 points, trading at $3.83 levels, and is up 10.06% from its previous close of $3.48. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 157377 contracts so far this session. AVAL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 221.34 thousand shares, but with a 0.19 billion float and a -23.52% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AVAL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $10 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 161.1% from where the AVAL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.05 over a week and tumble down $-4.68 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $8.92, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 09/01/20. The recent low of $3.32 stood for a -57.08% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A., the two-week RSI stands at 24.05. This figure suggests that AVAL stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AVAL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 4.47% at this stage. This figure means that AVAL share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) would settle between $3.58/share to $3.67/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.37 mark, then the market for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.25 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.56. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup raised their recommendation on shares of AVAL from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on October 16. Citigroup analysts bumped their rating on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) stock from Sell to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on April 04. Analysts at Citigroup lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 09.

AVAL equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AVAL stock price is currently trading at 3.74X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 5.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 9. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.8.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -0.6% to hit $1.58 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 7.4% from $6.21 billion to a noteworthy $6.67 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -19.2% to hit $0.21 per share. For the fiscal year, AVAL’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -2.3% to hit $0.86 per share.