Here’s Why PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Stock Is Soaring Today

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 38.64% or (2.21 points) to $7.93 from its previous close of $5.72. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 553377 contracts so far this session. PMT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.58 million shares, but with a 0 million float and a -34.25% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PMT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $23.59 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 197.48% from where the PMT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT), the company witnessed their stock rise $2.19 over a week and tumble down $-14.4 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $23.79, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/02/20. The recent low of $3.5 stood for a -66.67% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.73 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, the two-week RSI stands at 26.49. This figure suggests that PMT stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PMT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 17.05% at this stage. This figure means that PMT share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) would settle between $6.36/share to $7.01/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.3 mark, then the market for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.88 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.65. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Compass Point, assumed coverage of PMT assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on December 02. Deutsche Bank, analysts launched coverage of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 11. Analysts at BofA/Merrill, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 23.

PMT equity has an average rating of 2.3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 10 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PMT stock price is currently trading at 2.68X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 2.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14.1. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust current P/B ratio of 0.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.4.