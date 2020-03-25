Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) Stock Down -9.69% Today: What You Need to Know Now

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -9.69% or (-0.05 points) to $0.4 from its previous close of $0.45. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 906048 contracts so far this session. CCO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.25 million shares, but with a 0.46 billion float and a -36.3% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CCO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2.88 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 620% from where the CCO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.0941 over a week and tumble down $-1.6292 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $5.76, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/04/19. The recent low of $0.3625 stood for a -93.01% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.95 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 12.16. This figure suggests that CCO stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CCO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 4.07% at this stage. This figure means that CCO share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) would settle between $0.4925/share to $0.5392/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.4166 mark, then the market for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.3874 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.1763. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan, assumed coverage of CCO assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on February 03. Wells Fargo, analysts launched coverage of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on September 24. Analysts at Cowen, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 04.

CCO equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CCO stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 21.8. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.5.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -0.5% to hit $584370, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 1.2% from $2.68 billion to a noteworthy $2.72 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 66.7% to hit $-0.15 per share. For the fiscal year, CCO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 84.1% to hit $-0.14 per share.