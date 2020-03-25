American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) Stock Up 11.14% Today: What You Need to Know Now

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 11.14% or (6.59 points) to $65.72 from its previous close of $59.13. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 291877 contracts so far this session. AFG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 472.42 thousand shares, but with a 75.28 million float and a -2.71% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AFG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $117.67 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 79.05% from where the AFG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG), the company witnessed their stock rise $17.09 over a week and tumble down $-36.21 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $115.03, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/02/20. The recent low of $44.01 stood for a -42.87% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.46 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for American Financial Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 41.3. This figure suggests that AFG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AFG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 26.96% at this stage. This figure means that AFG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) would settle between $62.53/share to $65.93/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $52.33 mark, then the market for American Financial Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $45.53 for its downside target.

Analysts at Buckingham Research raised their recommendation on shares of AFG from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on June 13. Keefe Bruyette, analysts launched coverage of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) stock with a Mkt Perform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 11. Analysts at Raymond James lowered the stock to a Mkt Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to July 12.

AFG equity has an average rating of 1.83, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AFG stock price is currently trading at 6.41X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 8.7. American Financial Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.1.

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 9.1% to hit $1.28 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -1.4% from $5.18 billion to a noteworthy $5.11 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, American Financial Group, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 7.9% to hit $2.18 per share. For the fiscal year, AFG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 4.2% to hit $8.98 per share.