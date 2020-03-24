Why Ford Motor Company (F) shares are suddenly exploding 16.9% today

What just happened? Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) stock value has climbed by nearly 16.9% or (0.68 points) to $4.69 from its previous close of $4.01. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 56922000 contracts so far this session. F shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 74.93 million shares, but with a 3.91 billion float and a -19.96% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for F stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $8.86 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 88.91% from where the F share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.38 over a week and tumble down $-2.6 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $10.56, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/15/19. The recent low of $3.96 stood for a -55.61% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.36 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Ford Motor Company, the two-week RSI stands at 30.76. This figure suggests that F stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current F readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 10.32% at this stage. This figure means that F share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Ford Motor Company (F) would settle between $4.37/share to $4.72/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.81 mark, then the market for Ford Motor Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.6 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.45. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at UBS lowered their recommendation on shares of F from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on March 24. Credit Suisse analysts have lowered their rating of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) stock from Outperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 07. Analysts at JP Morgan, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 24.

F equity has an average rating of 2.61, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 18 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 11 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, F stock price is currently trading at 3.6X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 401 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 9.2. Ford Motor Company current P/B ratio of 0.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.

Ford Motor Company (F)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -8.1% to hit $34.22 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -7.8% from $143.6 billion to a noteworthy $132.37 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Ford Motor Company is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -68.2% to hit $0.14 per share. For the fiscal year, F’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -52.1% to hit $0.57 per share.