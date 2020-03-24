Why Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)’s Stock Is Melting Up 18.82% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) stock? Its price is jumping 1.73 points, trading at $10.95 levels, and is up 18.82% from its previous close of $9.22. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 167546 contracts so far this session. CSWC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 197.97 thousand shares, but with a 17.39 million float and a -15.65% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CSWC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $21.29 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 94.43% from where the CSWC share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Capital Southwest Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 31.36. This figure suggests that CSWC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CSWC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 19.32% at this stage. This figure means that CSWC share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) would settle between $9.91/share to $10.6/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $8.4 mark, then the market for Capital Southwest Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $7.58 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.44. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at National Securities raised their recommendation on shares of CSWC from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on March 17. National Securities analysts have lowered their rating of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 03. Analysts at Raymond James, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 12.

CSWC equity has an average rating of 1.86, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.