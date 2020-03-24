What’s unusual with Braskem S.A. (BAK) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) stock today? Its price is jumping 0.78 points, trading at $4.64 levels, and is up 20.21% from its previous close of $3.86. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 101693 contracts so far this session. BAK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 202.16 thousand shares, but with a 0.1 billion float and a -43.48% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BAK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $19.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 314.87% from where the BAK share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.46 over a week and tumble down $-8.83 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $27.06, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/04/19. The recent low of $3.86 stood for a -82.85% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.74 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Braskem S.A., the two-week RSI stands at 27.23. This figure suggests that BAK stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BAK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 5.31% at this stage. This figure means that BAK share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Braskem S.A. (BAK) would settle between $4.37/share to $4.89/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.6 mark, then the market for Braskem S.A. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.35 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.42. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup, assumed coverage of BAK assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on March 04. JP Morgan analysts have lowered their rating of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) stock from Neutral to Underweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 24.

BAK equity has an average rating of 2.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BAK stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 1136.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.4. Braskem S.A. current P/B ratio of 1.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.9.