Urban Edge Properties (UE) Up 16.35%: Why This Stock Is Lively Today

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 16.35% or (1.19 points) to $8.47 from its previous close of $7.28. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 796147 contracts so far this session. UE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.08 million shares, but with a 0.11 billion float and a -36.86% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for UE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $21.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 150.89% from where the UE share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Urban Edge Properties, the two-week RSI stands at 25.99. This figure suggests that UE stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current UE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 6.68% at this stage. This figure means that UE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Urban Edge Properties (UE) would settle between $8.05/share to $8.81/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.75 mark, then the market for Urban Edge Properties becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.21 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.24. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Evercore ISI raised their recommendation on shares of UE from In-line to Outperform in their opinion released on January 06. Morgan Stanley analysts have lowered their rating of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 17. Analysts at Compass Point, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to August 15.

UE equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, UE stock price is currently trading at 28.55X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 84.9. Urban Edge Properties current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.

Urban Edge Properties (UE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -5.4% to hit $94.92 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -3.1% from $387650 to a noteworthy $375460. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Urban Edge Properties is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -72.7% to hit $0.06 per share. For the fiscal year, UE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -64.8% to hit $0.32 per share.