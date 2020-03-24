Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Up 23.6%: Why This Stock Is Lively Today

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 23.6% or (0.21 points) to $1.1 from its previous close of $0.89. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 102569 contracts so far this session. TOUR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 45.03 million shares, but with a 10.77 million float and a -7.29% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TOUR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $22.19 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1917.27% from where the TOUR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.1599 over a week and tumble down $-0.54 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $5.12, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/26/19. The recent low of $0.8 stood for a -78.52% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.87 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Tuniu Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 34.64. This figure suggests that TOUR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TOUR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 19.39% at this stage. This figure means that TOUR share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) would settle between $0.9267/share to $0.9633/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.8267 mark, then the market for Tuniu Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.7633 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.0241. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Credit Suisse lowered their recommendation on shares of TOUR from Outperform to Neutral in their opinion released on March 14. Credit Suisse, analysts launched coverage of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 11. Analysts at Morgan Stanley released an upgrade from Equal-Weight to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to February 24.

TOUR equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TOUR stock price is currently trading at 8.81X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 7.5. Tuniu Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.2.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 539.2% to hit $447000, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 582.3% from $332440 to a noteworthy $2.27 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Tuniu Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -3400% to hit $-0.7 per share. For the fiscal year, TOUR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -5433.3% to hit $-1.6 per share.