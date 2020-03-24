Possible Explanations for Why Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Trades Today Up 15.88%

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). At current price of $426.16, the shares have already added 58.41 points (15.88% higher) from its previous close of $367.75. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 720918 contracts so far this session. ISRG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 898.62 thousand shares, but with a 0.12 billion float and a -9.04% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ISRG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $655.93 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 53.92% from where the ISRG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG), the company witnessed their stock rise $2.52 over a week and tumble down $-130.52 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $619, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $360.5 stood for a -31.15% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.18 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Intuitive Surgical, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 38.65. This figure suggests that ISRG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ISRG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.52% at this stage. This figure means that ISRG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) would settle between $385.53/share to $403.3/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $355.24 mark, then the market for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $342.72 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -21.48. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank lowered their recommendation on shares of ISRG from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on January 27. Wells Fargo analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on December 12. The target price has been raised from $620 to $655. Analysts at Oppenheimer, made their first call for the equity with a Perform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 21.

ISRG equity has an average rating of 1.94, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 12 analysts rated Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ISRG stock price is currently trading at 23.79X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 31.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 41.1. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. current P/B ratio of 5.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 14.2% to hit $1.11 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 11.2% from $4.48 billion to a noteworthy $4.98 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 10.3% to hit $2.88 per share. For the fiscal year, ISRG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 5.3% to hit $13.44 per share.