Here’s Why JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) Stock Rose 17.04% Today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS), which rose 2.37 points or 17.04% to trade at $16.29 as last check. The stock closed last session at $13.92 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 720176 contracts so far this session. JKS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.57 million shares, but with a 30.44 million float and a 12.62% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for JKS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $21.07 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 29.34% from where the JKS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS), the company witnessed their stock rise $2.33 over a week and tumble down $-9.95 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $28.84, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $11.42 stood for a -43.51% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.8 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 43.15. This figure suggests that JKS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current JKS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 23.85% at this stage. This figure means that JKS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) would settle between $14.49/share to $15.05/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $13 mark, then the market for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $12.07 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.05. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at UBS lowered their recommendation on shares of JKS from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on June 18. ROTH Capital analysts bumped their rating on JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 04. Analysts at Williams Capital Group, made their first call for the equity with a Sell recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 19.

JKS equity has an average rating of 2.88, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, JKS stock price is currently trading at 4.18X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 5.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 116.7. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. current P/B ratio of 0.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.2.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 22.9% to hit $1.06 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 20% from $4.27 billion to a noteworthy $5.13 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 783.3% to hit $1.06 per share. For the fiscal year, JKS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 40.7% to hit $4.63 per share.