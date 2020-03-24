Here’s Why Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) Stock Rose 23.67% Today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS), which rose 0.08 points or 23.67% to trade at $0.42 as last check. The stock closed last session at $0.34 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 194398 contracts so far this session. AQMS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 791.18 thousand shares, but with a 57.19 million float and a -15.4% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AQMS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 376.19% from where the AQMS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.008 over a week and tumble down $-0.38 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.43, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/25/19. The recent low of $0.33 stood for a -87.76% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.22 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Aqua Metals, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 35.37. This figure suggests that AQMS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AQMS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 8.96% at this stage. This figure means that AQMS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) would settle between $0.4231/share to $0.5065/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.2931 mark, then the market for Aqua Metals, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.2465 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.0291. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners lowered their recommendation on shares of AQMS from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on December 03. Euro Pacific Capital analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on February 14. The target price has been raised from $17 to $12. Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to June 22.

Moving on, AQMS stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 31. Aqua Metals, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.2.