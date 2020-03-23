Why Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Stock is Downtrending Strong (-12.58%) Today

What just happened? Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) stock value has plummeted by nearly -12.58% or (-1.35 points) to $9.38 from its previous close of $10.73. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 782359 contracts so far this session. VVV shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.01 million shares, but with a 0.19 billion float and a -36.43% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VVV stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $24.67 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 163.01% from where the VVV share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Valvoline Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 16.78. This figure suggests that VVV stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VVV readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 7.77% at this stage. This figure means that VVV share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Valvoline Inc. (VVV) would settle between $11.47/share to $12.2/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $10.25 mark, then the market for Valvoline Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.76 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.81. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Jefferies lowered their recommendation on shares of VVV from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 23. Goldman analysts bumped their rating on Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 13. Analysts at JP Morgan released an upgrade from Underweight to Neutral for the stock, in a research note that dated back to February 05.

VVV equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 10 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, VVV stock price is currently trading at 6.77X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 8.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 6.1. Valvoline Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.7.