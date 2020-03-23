Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Is Down A Whooping -20.62% Today

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -20.62% or (-0.2 points) to $0.77 from its previous close of $0.97. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 4947610 contracts so far this session. TNXP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 9.34 million shares, but with a 46.19 million float and a 51.56% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TNXP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 224.68% from where the TNXP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.2561 over a week and surge $0.3531 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $31.4, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/04/19. The recent low of $0.39 stood for a -97.55% since 02/25/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.49 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 47.78. This figure suggests that TNXP stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TNXP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 33.92% at this stage. This figure means that TNXP share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) would settle between $1.2226/share to $1.4753/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.7947 mark, then the market for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.6195 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.0858. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at ROTH Capital raised their recommendation on shares of TNXP from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on April 18. ROTH Capital analysts bumped their rating on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 18. Analysts at ROTH Capital lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to September 07.

TNXP equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.