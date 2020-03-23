Why San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Stock Tumbled -20.33% in Trade Today?

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $1.41, the shares have already lost -0.36 points (-20.33% lower) from its previous close of $1.77. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 92944 contracts so far this session. SJT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 130 thousand shares, but with a 44.19 million float and a -23.71% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SJT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $20.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1353.9% from where the SJT share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, the two-week RSI stands at 24.47. This figure suggests that SJT stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SJT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 13.1% at this stage. This figure means that SJT share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) would settle between $1.96/share to $2.15/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.65 mark, then the market for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.54 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.22. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup raised their recommendation on shares of SJT from Sell to Hold in their opinion released on February 05. AG Edwards analysts have lowered their rating of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on July 24. Analysts at AG Edwards released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 09.

Moving on, SJT stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 10.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 73.3. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust current P/B ratio of 15.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.5.