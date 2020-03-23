Why Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Stock Tumbled -10.58% in Trade Today?

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $5.07, the shares have already lost -0.6 points (-10.58% lower) from its previous close of $5.67. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1506609 contracts so far this session. PAA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 6.28 million shares, but with a 0.44 billion float and a -15.37% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PAA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $17.83 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 251.68% from where the PAA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.2 over a week and tumble down $-10.24 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $25.26, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/23/19. The recent low of $3 stood for a -79.93% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.02 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., the two-week RSI stands at 27.39. This figure suggests that PAA stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PAA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 18.79% at this stage. This figure means that PAA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) would settle between $6.26/share to $6.85/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.92 mark, then the market for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.17 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.46. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered their recommendation on shares of PAA from Equal-Weight to Underweight in their opinion released on March 16. Stifel analysts have lowered their rating of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 12. Analysts at Raymond James lowered the stock to a Outperform call from its previous Strong Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 12.

PAA equity has an average rating of 1.84, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 25 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 18 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 17 analysts rated Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PAA stock price is currently trading at 3.42X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 2.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10.5. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. current P/B ratio of 0.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 3.8% to hit $9.36 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -4% from $33.67 billion to a noteworthy $32.31 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -61.7% to hit $0.46 per share. For the fiscal year, PAA’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -38.9% to hit $1.62 per share.