Why Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) Is Up A Whooping 10.73% Today

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 10.73% or (0.44 points) to $4.54 from its previous close of $4.1. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 102404 contracts so far this session. FLY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 200.24 thousand shares, but with a 26.54 million float and a -59.8% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FLY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $24.38 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 437% from where the FLY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.86 over a week and tumble down $-12.31 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $23.21, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/11/19. The recent low of $3.41 stood for a -80.44% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.76 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Fly Leasing Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 18.16. This figure suggests that FLY stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FLY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 7.1% at this stage. This figure means that FLY share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) would settle between $4.87/share to $5.63/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.68 mark, then the market for Fly Leasing Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.25 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.85. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan raised their recommendation on shares of FLY from Underweight to Neutral in their opinion released on October 21. Goldman, analysts launched coverage of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on April 08. Analysts at Citigroup, made their first call for the equity with a Sell recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 08.

FLY equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FLY stock price is currently trading at 1.03X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 6.8. Fly Leasing Limited current P/B ratio of 0.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.8.

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -10% to hit $121170, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -30.5% from $575020 to a noteworthy $399790. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Fly Leasing Limited is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 8% to hit $1.49 per share. For the fiscal year, FLY’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -50.6% to hit $3.52 per share.