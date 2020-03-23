Why California Water Service Group (CWT) Stock Tumbled -9.15% in Trade Today?

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $48.15, the shares have already lost -4.85 points (-9.15% lower) from its previous close of $53. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 181761 contracts so far this session. CWT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 317.72 thousand shares, but with a 48.02 million float and a 15.75% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CWT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $52.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 9.03% from where the CWT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT), the company witnessed their stock rise $5.45 over a week and tumble down $-5.97 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $57.48, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/09/19. The recent low of $39.74 stood for a -16.23% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of -0.02 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for California Water Service Group, the two-week RSI stands at 44.21. This figure suggests that CWT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CWT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 72.34% at this stage. This figure means that CWT share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that California Water Service Group (CWT) would settle between $56.84/share to $60.69/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $49.61 mark, then the market for California Water Service Group becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $46.22 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.48. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Boenning & Scattergood, assumed coverage of CWT assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on June 10. Wells Fargo analysts have lowered their rating of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) stock from Market Perform to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 27. Analysts at Robert W. Baird released an upgrade from Neutral to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to December 06.

CWT equity has an average rating of 2.8, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CWT stock price is currently trading at 29.04X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 40.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20.8. California Water Service Group current P/B ratio of 3.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.4.

California Water Service Group (CWT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -25.1% to hit $103940, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 5.5% from $714560 to a noteworthy $753910. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, California Water Service Group is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 125% to hit $0.04 per share. For the fiscal year, CWT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 16.8% to hit $1.53 per share.