What’s Moving UGI Corporation (UGI) Today? Check Out The Facts

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). At current price of $23.26, the shares have already lost -2.8 points (-10.74% lower) from its previous close of $26.06. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 638457 contracts so far this session. UGI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.68 million shares, but with a 0.21 billion float and a -19.14% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for UGI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $47.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 105.29% from where the UGI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.87 over a week and tumble down $-16.73 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $56.49, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/27/19. The recent low of $21.75 stood for a -58.82% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.09 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for UGI Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 26.63. This figure suggests that UGI stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current UGI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 20.25% at this stage. This figure means that UGI share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that UGI Corporation (UGI) would settle between $27.07/share to $28.08/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $25.09 mark, then the market for UGI Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $24.12 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.34. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Jefferies raised their recommendation on shares of UGI from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on April 05. BofA/Merrill analysts bumped their rating on UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on April 03. Analysts at UBS released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to February 25.

UGI equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, UGI stock price is currently trading at 9.01X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 12.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18.4. UGI Corporation current P/B ratio of 1.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.5.