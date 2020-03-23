What Did Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Do Today? Stock Moves -9.76% Lower

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -9.76% or (-0.04 points) to $0.29 from its previous close of $0.33. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 325656 contracts so far this session. PDS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 988.26 thousand shares, but with a 0.28 billion float and a -27.36% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PDS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4.44 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1431.03% from where the PDS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.0702 over a week and tumble down $-0.9802 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.01, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/25/19. The recent low of $0.272 stood for a -90.2% since 03/20/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.63 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Precision Drilling Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 17.74. This figure suggests that PDS stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PDS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 4.13% at this stage. This figure means that PDS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) would settle between $0.3639/share to $0.401/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.2809 mark, then the market for Precision Drilling Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.235 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.0568. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wolfe Research lowered their recommendation on shares of PDS from Peer Perform to Underperform in their opinion released on March 19. Tudor Pickering analysts have lowered their rating of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 11. Analysts at Wolfe Research, made their first call for the equity with a Peer Perform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 21.

PDS equity has an average rating of 1.83, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 13.3% to hit $308310, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 11.2% from $1.04 billion to a noteworthy $1.16 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Precision Drilling Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 16.7% to hit $-0.05 per share. For the fiscal year, PDS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 20.7% to hit $-0.23 per share.