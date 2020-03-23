What Did Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Do Today? Stock Moves -12.61% Lower

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -12.61% or (-18.13 points) to $125.67 from its previous close of $143.8. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 112185 contracts so far this session. CASY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 394.64 thousand shares, but with a 36.63 million float and a -11.31% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CASY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $180.78 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 43.85% from where the CASY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-15.79 over a week and tumble down $-50.9 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $181.99, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/21/20. The recent low of $122.86 stood for a -30.95% since 03/25/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.34 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Casey’s General Stores, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 32.55. This figure suggests that CASY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CASY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.2% at this stage. This figure means that CASY share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (CASY) would settle between $150.95/share to $158.09/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $139.73 mark, then the market for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $135.65 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -9.01. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Bernstein, assumed coverage of CASY assigning Mkt Perform rating, according to their opinion released on March 11. RBC Capital Mkts analysts have lowered their rating of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) stock from Sector Perform to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 29. Analysts at Gabelli & Co lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to August 07.

Moving on, CASY stock price is currently trading at 21.11X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 23.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.9. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.8.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (CASY)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 0.6% to hit $2.19 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2.2% from $9.35 billion to a noteworthy $9.56 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Casey’s General Stores, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 47.1% to hit $1 per share. For the fiscal year, CASY’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 17.1% to hit $6.45 per share.