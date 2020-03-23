The News That Sent VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) Give Up As Much As -16.83% Today

Big changes are happening at VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -16.83% or (-0.15 points) to $0.71 from its previous close of $0.86. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 192104 contracts so far this session. EGY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 241.98 thousand shares, but with a 54.03 million float and a -31.36% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for EGY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1.97 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 177.46% from where the EGY share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for VAALCO Energy, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 19.25. This figure suggests that EGY stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current EGY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 6.44% at this stage. This figure means that EGY share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) would settle between $0.932/share to $1.006/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.812 mark, then the market for VAALCO Energy, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.766 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.2026. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity, assumed coverage of EGY assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on October 18. RBC Capital Mkts analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on August 10. The target price has been raised from $6 to $5. Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts are sticking to their Sector Perform stance. However, on April 15, they lifted price target for these shares to $6 from $7.

Moving on, EGY stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 73.3. VAALCO Energy, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.5.