Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Sinks -13.86% Today: Breaking Down The Root Causes

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -0.14 points, trading at $0.86 levels, and is down -13.86% from its previous close of $1. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1066533 contracts so far this session. TELL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.24 million shares, but with a 99.56 million float and a 3.23% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TELL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5.73 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 566.28% from where the TELL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.0497 over a week and tumble down $-5.01 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $11.8, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/04/19. The recent low of $0.6664 stood for a -92.7% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.78 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Tellurian Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 19.65. This figure suggests that TELL stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TELL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 19.52% at this stage. This figure means that TELL share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Tellurian Inc. (TELL) would settle between $1.0709/share to $1.142/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.8574 mark, then the market for Tellurian Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.715 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.0168. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Raymond James lowered their recommendation on shares of TELL from Outperform to Mkt Perform in their opinion released on March 12. Credit Suisse analysts have lowered their rating of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) stock from Outperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 12. Analysts at Robert W. Baird lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 09.

TELL equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TELL stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 73.3. Tellurian Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.5.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 105.5% to hit $13.75 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 291.9% from $28.77 million to a noteworthy $112760. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Tellurian Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 31.2% to hit $-0.11 per share. For the fiscal year, TELL’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 44.9% to hit $-0.38 per share.