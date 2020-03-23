Should You Buy CAE Inc. (CAE)’s Stock Price That’s Melting -12.27% Today?

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $10.37, the shares have already lost -1.45 points (-12.27% lower) from its previous close of $11.82. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 242117 contracts so far this session. CAE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 515.79 thousand shares, but with a 0.27 billion float and a -41.28% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CAE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $19.03 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 83.51% from where the CAE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-5.13 over a week and tumble down $-18.72 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $31.56, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/02/20. The recent low of $9.8 stood for a -67.14% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.61 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for CAE Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 17.8. This figure suggests that CAE stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CAE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 8.4% at this stage. This figure means that CAE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that CAE Inc. (CAE) would settle between $12.71/share to $13.61/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $11.34 mark, then the market for CAE Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $10.87 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.68. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Scotiabank lowered their recommendation on shares of CAE from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform in their opinion released on February 10. Desjardins analysts have lowered their rating of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 21. Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered the stock to a Sector Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to April 26.

CAE equity has an average rating of 2.71, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CAE stock price is currently trading at 12.51X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 12.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.7. CAE Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.8.

CAE Inc. (CAE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 5.7% to hit $611180, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 4.9% from $2.13 billion to a noteworthy $2.23 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, CAE Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 4.2% to hit $0.25 per share. For the fiscal year, CAE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 3.7% to hit $0.84 per share.