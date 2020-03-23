Here’s Why Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) Took A Beating Today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD), which fell -1.76 points or -7.35% to trade at $22.19 as last check. The stock closed last session at $23.95 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 118370 contracts so far this session. UPLD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 264.44 thousand shares, but with a 21.1 million float and a -6.59% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for UPLD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $55.86 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 151.74% from where the UPLD share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.55 over a week and tumble down $-18.32 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $54.87, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/06/19. The recent low of $20.75 stood for a -59.56% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.13 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Upland Software, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 25.05. This figure suggests that UPLD stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current UPLD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 17.25% at this stage. This figure means that UPLD share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) would settle between $25.67/share to $27.39/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $22.59 mark, then the market for Upland Software, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $21.23 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.53. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Credit Suisse, assumed coverage of UPLD assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on November 06. Needham analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on June 24. The target price has been raised from $50 to $53. Analysts at Jefferies, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to May 31.

UPLD equity has an average rating of 1.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 32.9% to hit $64.44 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 23.2% from $222640 to a noteworthy $274280. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Upland Software, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -1.9% to hit $0.52 per share. For the fiscal year, UPLD’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -6.1% to hit $2.31 per share.