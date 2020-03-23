Here’s Why TOTAL S.A. (TOT) is up Big Today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT), which rose 3.56 points or 14% to trade at $28.98 as last check. The stock closed last session at $25.42 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1029870 contracts so far this session. TOT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.06 million shares, but with a 2.31 billion float and a -18.58% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TOT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $72 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 148.45% from where the TOT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT), the company witnessed their stock rise $2.72 over a week and tumble down $-16.52 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $57.99, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/22/19. The recent low of $22.13 stood for a -50.03% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.27 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for TOTAL S.A., the two-week RSI stands at 34.04. This figure suggests that TOT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TOT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 18.67% at this stage. This figure means that TOT share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that TOTAL S.A. (TOT) would settle between $26.92/share to $28.42/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $24.67 mark, then the market for TOTAL S.A. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $23.92 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.69. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley raised their recommendation on shares of TOT from Equal-Weight to Overweight in their opinion released on March 20. Citigroup analysts bumped their rating on TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 12. Analysts at Bernstein lowered the stock to a Mkt Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 09.

TOT equity has an average rating of 41.712e, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 146 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 111 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 35 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 252 analysts rated TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) as a buy or a strong buy while 210 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TOT stock price is currently trading at 4.85X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 6.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 8.6. TOTAL S.A. current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.5.

TOTAL S.A. (TOT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -12.7% to hit $39.41 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 5.3% from $200.38 billion to a noteworthy $211.09 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, TOTAL S.A. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -20.6% to hit $0.81 per share. For the fiscal year, TOT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -15.3% to hit $3.71 per share.