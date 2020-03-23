Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV) Getting Lifted 7.65% Today — Here’s The Simple Explanation Why

What just happened? Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) stock value has climbed by nearly 7.65% or (0.19 points) to $2.67 from its previous close of $2.48. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 216930 contracts so far this session. CETV shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 679.01 thousand shares, but with a 87.39 million float and a -38.15% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CETV stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2.9 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 8.61% from where the CETV share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.76 over a week and tumble down $-1.94 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $5.03, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/17/19. The recent low of $1.8 stood for a -46.92% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.64 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Central European Media Enterprises Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 34.87. This figure suggests that CETV stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CETV readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 24.7% at this stage. This figure means that CETV share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV) would settle between $2.62/share to $2.76/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.3 mark, then the market for Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.12 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.33. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wunderlich, assumed coverage of CETV assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on September 22. Morgan Joseph analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on October 27. The target price has been raised from $25 to $18. Analysts at Morgan Joseph released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to April 26.

Moving on, CETV stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 7.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.3. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. current P/B ratio of 1.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.4.