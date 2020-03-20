Why Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC) Shares Are Crashing -32.67 Percent Today

Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $2.02, the shares have already lost -0.98 points (-32.67% lower) from its previous close of $3. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 152975 contracts so far this session. VIRC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 11.36 million shares, but with a 13.19 million float and a -11.76% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VIRC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 197.03% from where the VIRC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.06 over a week and tumble down $-1.99 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $5, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/27/19. The recent low of $1.82 stood for a -59.6% since 03/20/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.87 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Virco Mfg. Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 27.95. This figure suggests that VIRC stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VIRC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 11.88% at this stage. This figure means that VIRC share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC) would settle between $3.34/share to $3.69/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.74 mark, then the market for Virco Mfg. Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.49 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.47. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wedbush, assumed coverage of VIRC assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on June 21. Wedbush Morgan analysts again handed out a Hold recommendation to Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on April 20. The target price has been raised from $2.75 to $3. Analysts at Wedbush Morgan are sticking to their Hold stance. However, on December 15, they lifted price target for these shares to $2.75 from $5.

Moving on, VIRC stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 150 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 8. Virco Mfg. Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.4.

Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -14.1% to hit $22.8 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -6.8% from $200720 to a noteworthy $187100. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Virco Mfg. Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 21.4% to hit $-0.33 per share. For the fiscal year, VIRC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 200% to hit $0.1 per share.